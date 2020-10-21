Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

