Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 353,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,116,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

