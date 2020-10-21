Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,366 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

MDT traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.74. 42,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

