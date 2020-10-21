Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Clorox by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,912. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.57. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

