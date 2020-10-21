Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of D traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

