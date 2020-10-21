VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $2.00. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 43,556 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

