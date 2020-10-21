Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

WKCMF stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $111.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

