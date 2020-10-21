Washington Federal Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $22.37 on Monday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 268,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,712,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 180,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,609.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151,945 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

