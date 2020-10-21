Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $588.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.