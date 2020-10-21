Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WSO opened at $229.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.36. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

