Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.64.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

