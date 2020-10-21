Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

ZION traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. 9,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

