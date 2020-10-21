Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.75 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.75 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/30/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.00 to $8.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.10 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 80,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

