Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

WBT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.55 million, a PE ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 1.96. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.