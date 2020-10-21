Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $11,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 2,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,016. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

