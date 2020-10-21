William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $285.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

