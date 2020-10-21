William Blair Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,229.68.

Shares of CMG traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,351.63. 6,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,654. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,282.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,086.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

