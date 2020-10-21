William Blair Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 447,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 53.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

