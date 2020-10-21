William Blair Weighs in on Revance Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.73. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.