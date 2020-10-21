Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $209.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

