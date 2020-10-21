WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPX. Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,864,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 263,063 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.