YAM v1 (YAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $1.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM v1 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.04452544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00029412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00280877 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM v1 (YAM) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance.

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM v1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM v1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.