Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Oct 21st, 2020

Analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.25.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

