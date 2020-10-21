Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.49. W W Grainger reported earnings of $4.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $16.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

W W Grainger stock opened at $375.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.68 and its 200-day moving average is $322.65. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 471,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

