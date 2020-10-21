Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $8.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce earnings of $8.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.61 and the highest is $8.73. Biogen reported earnings of $9.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $34.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.07 to $36.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.48 to $37.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.08. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

