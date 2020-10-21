Zacks: Analysts Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). IQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,721 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IQIYI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in IQIYI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,107,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in IQIYI by 4,993.0% in the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 858,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 41,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

