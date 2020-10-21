Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. DXC Technology reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

DXC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 631,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

