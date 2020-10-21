Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $420.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

