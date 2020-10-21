Zcoin Market Capitalization Hits $41.62 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00030052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,447.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.03097102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.02075474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00418147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00992502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00496565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,124,743 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.