ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,955.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $952,194.91 and $31,955.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.04452544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00029412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00280877 BTC.

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

