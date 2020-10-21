Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after buying an additional 1,161,597 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after buying an additional 375,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

