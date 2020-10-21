Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Short Interest Update

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

