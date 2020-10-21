Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,681. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 277,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Zymeworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 534,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

