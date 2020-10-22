-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

