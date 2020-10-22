$0.11 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.76, a PEG ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

