$0.39 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $59.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

