$0.40 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,096,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $22,071,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $19,273,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 605,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,308 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

