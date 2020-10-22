$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.77. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

