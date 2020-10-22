10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). 10x Genomics also reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

TXG stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.10. 961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.83. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $166.31.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

