13,250 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

