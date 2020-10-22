$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CX Institutional raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $177.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

