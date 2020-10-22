2,586 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 120.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 30.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Square by 4,234.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Square by 5.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $180.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,380. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

