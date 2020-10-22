3,107 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 138,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 126,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. 1,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Loop Capital began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

