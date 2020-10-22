3,554 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 549,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 300,127 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Realty Income by 35.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 807.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,717. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

