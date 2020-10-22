7,050 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 579,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 60,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

