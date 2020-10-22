Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

