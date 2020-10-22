ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $125,977.60 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

