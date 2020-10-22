Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.