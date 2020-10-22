Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,930,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 433,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 85,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 421,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.