Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. “

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ATNM opened at $11.78 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.